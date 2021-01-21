An online cultural change has taken place at the White House. Along with specified spots for name, telephone number and other pertinent information, the public contact page at the White House website now offers an alternative list of pronouns for those seeking contact.

Those pronouns in a drop-down list include she/her, he/him, they/them — plus “other” and “prefer not to share.”

The new addition has been noted in the press as well as by advocacy groups, cited as “gender neutral” and “nonbinary”.

“Revamped White House website aims for inclusivity and accessibility,” noted National Public Radio.

“The White House contact form now lets people choose their personal pronouns,” CNN noted.

“On Day One, the Biden administration has taken immediate steps to include trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people in the conversation. Pronouns matter, and adding inclusive pronouns to a contact form is more than just a demonstration of allyship. Research has shown that recognition and respect of our pronouns can make all the difference for our health and wellbeing,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy group, in a statement.

