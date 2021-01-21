President Biden’s redecoration of the Oval Office includes tributes to the late labor leader Cesar Chavez and civil-rights activist Rosa Parks, while the new president has banished former President Trump’s cherished portrait of Andrew Jackson as well as a bust of Winston Churchill.

Mr. Biden has placed a bust of Chavez in a prominent spot on a table behind the Resolute Desk, the same desk used by Mr. Trump and several other presidents. Chavez, a labor organizer who died in 1993, formed the precursor of the United Farm Workers.

Busts of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy flank a fireplace in Mr. Biden’s Oval Office.

The White House gave selected media tours of the newly decorated Oval Office. Among the few touches still remaining from Mr. Trump’s office are the gold drapes. Flags of each branch of the military have been removed, replaced with an American flag.

On the wall where Mr. Trump had proudly hung the portrait of former President Jackson, a populist, Mr. Biden has installed a portrait of Ben Franklin.

The office includes a bust of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, as well as a portrait of her husband, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. There are also paintings of former presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and a bust of former Sen. Daniel Webster.

