JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The FBI has arrested a north Florida man on two federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

Court records released Thursday show Bradley Weeks, of Macclenny, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Macclenny is located west of Jacksonville.

Authorities said Weeks had an initial court appearance set Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to speak for him.

An FBI statement said that several people tipped agents about video Weeks had posted on his Facebook page about his participation in the Capitol insurrection. In one, he turned the camera to show his face while at the Capitol and detailed what he had done.

“We’ve had to break things to get through, but we’ve gotten through. We’ve gotten through, and we are going to take back the Capitol!” the FBI quotes Weeks as saying. “We are taking back our country. This is our 1776!”

Weeks also gave an interview about the siege to a local newspaper, the Baker County Press. The paper on Jan. 14 posted a screenshot of Weeks under the headline, “Local man involved in Capitol siege,” the FBI said.

At least eight other people from Florida have been charged in the Capitol takeover, according to the Justice Department.

