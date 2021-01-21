Federal agencies Thursday increased the reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever placed pipe bombs discovered near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are now offering a reward of up to $75,000 for information about the suspect or suspects, up from $50,000 offered before.

Authorities previously released images of a masked, hooded person suspected of placing the devices outside the headquarters for the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee.

The FBI said authorities were alerted of a suspected pipe bomb at the RNC building at roughly 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 and notified of another located at the nearby DNC building around 15 minutes later.

Both devices, which did not explode, were discovered roughly an hour before supporters of former President Trump breached the grounds of the nearby U.S. Capitol while member of Congress met inside.

“They were real devices,” Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said at a press conference the next week on Jan. 12. “They had explosive igniters. They had timers.”

“We don’t know, obviously, why they did not go off,” added Mr. Sherwin. “What was the purpose of those devices being planted? Was it a diversionary type of a tactic used by some of these rioters?”

Scores of people have been charged with crimes related to storming the Capitol, and Mr. Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives for inciting an insurrection days before his term ended.

The FBI said anyone with information about the bombs should notify authorities by phone or online.

