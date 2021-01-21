House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that he supports Rep. Liz Cheney retaining her leadership role in the GOP despite her vote to impeach former President Trump.

Mr. McCarthy told reporters, “Yes” when asked directly about whether the Wyoming Republican would continue to serve as the GOP’s No. 3 leader in the House.

“This is the same leadership team with the ranking members and others that came five seats away from winning the majority when everybody in America thought we were going to lose 20 seats,” Mr. McCarthy of California said. “Yes, we allow differences of opinion inside our conference. They’re welcomed, but I think there’s questions that need to be answered, style in which things were delivered — at the end of the day, we will unify because our policies are right.”

Mr. McCarthy said Republicans will meet in private next week to plan for the new Congress. He said he anticipated growing pains but insisted his party would handle such problems in private.

