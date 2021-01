Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she filed articles of impeachment on Thursday against President Biden on his first full day in office, as promised.

“We’ll see how it goes,” the Georgia Republican said in a video posted on Twitter.

She had said earlier that she would file impeachment articles accusing Mr. Biden of abuse of power, for his family’s business connections in China and Ukraine when he served as vice president.

