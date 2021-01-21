HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of two suspects accused of fatally shooting a North Carolina woman last week.

Marshals and the Hickory Police Department are searching for 49-year-old Tangela Parker and 61-year-old Eric Parker, who are both wanted in the death of 51-year-old Phelifia Michele Marlow, news outlets reported.

Police said Marlow was fatally shot in the head on Jan. 13 inside a furniture store. Additional details on the shooting weren’t immediately released.

Tangela Parker is wanted for first-degree murder and Eric Parker is wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to authorities.

Police said the pair were considered armed and dangerous. They were last seen in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with North Carolina tag FAM5669.

It’s unclear whether the pair had an attorney who would comment on their behalf.

