An additional 740 appointments for COVID-19 vaccination will open up Friday for any D.C. health care worker or resident aged 65 and older.

Those eligible can register for an appointment through vaccinate.dc.gov or call the District’s hotline at 855-363-0333.

Next week, the District will start vaccinating in-person teachers and support staff at D.C. public schools and charter schools. The D.C. Health Department opened up vaccinations for all health care workers and residents aged 65 and older on Monday.

The District is in Phase 1B of its coronavirus vaccination program. Residents and staff of facilities such as group homes and homeless shelters, correctional officers and non-health care staff supporting vaccination clinics are allowed to get vaccinated under the phase. The second tier of the phase includes law enforcement and public safety staff, K-12 school staff, child care facility employees and grocery workers.

The latest health data show that the District has administered 41,053 of 62,200 doses delivered or 66% as of last week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.