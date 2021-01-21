BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and the state’s all-GOP congressional delegation want President Joe Biden to reconsider his revocation of the permit for the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The 1,700-mile pipeline was planned to carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Burgum says in a statement that “revoking the permit is wrong for the country and has a chilling effect on private-sector investment in much-needed infrastructure projects.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer urged Biden to reconsider the pipeline decision, calling it an “early mistake by the president and a nod to far-left environmental extremists.”

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said Biden’s action “adds to the uncertainty of project development in North Dakota.” It also puts in question the fate of the Dakota Access Pipeline that carries oil from the western part of the state to a shipping point in Illinois.

The $3.8 billion pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sent Biden a letter this week requesting that he instruct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop the pipeline from operating.

