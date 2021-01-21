HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A man wanted for alleged robbery in Connecticut jumped off a highway in Hartford and fell 70 feet Wednesday night while fleeing police - an incident that prompted an investigation into the use of force by West Hartford officers.

State police said the man was taken to a hospital after jumping off on an elevated portion of Interstate 84. The man’s name and condition have not been released.

Hartford prosecutors asked state police to investigate a “potential use of force incident,” state police said in a statement Thursday. Details of what type of force the officers may have used have not been released.

The pursuit began in West Hartford when local officers observed a vehicle they said was wanted in connection with past crimes. State police said officers followed the vehicle and used spiked sticks to try to stop it. The vehicle eventually stopped on an onramp to Interstate 84 in Hartford.

The female driver and a male passenger got out of the vehicle. The woman, Maia Marieliz, was taken into custody on a robbery warrant, while the man ran and jumped over a concrete barrier, falling 70 feet, state police said.

It wasn’t clear if Marieliz had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

