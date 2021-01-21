OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man in southeastern Omaha as a homicide.

Officers were called to Highland Tower just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to check on a person’s welfare, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man dead on the Omaha Housing Authority property. Police did not immediately release the man’s name or other details, including how he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police are asking the public for any information on the death. Police said tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.