Senate Democrats have filed an ethics complaint against Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley over their decision to object to the Electoral College after a violent mob stormed the Capitol.

“By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob”s cause and made future violence more likely,” the senators said in a letter to Sens. Chris Coons and James Lankford, the chair and co-chair of the ethics panel.

Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio signed the complaint.

“The question the Senate must answer is not whether Senators Hawley and Cruz had the right to the object to the electors, but whether the senators failed to “[p]ut loyalty to the highest moral principles and to country above loyalty to persons, party, or Government department” or engaged in “improper conduct reflecting on the Senate” in connection with the violence on January 6,” they said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.