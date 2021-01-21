Former President Donald Trump will be represented by South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers in a Senate impeachment trial, according to several reports.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, told GOP colleagues about Mr. Bowers’ selection during a private conference call, Punchbowl News first reported.

Mr. Bowers has represented prominent South Carolina Republicans including former Gov. Nikki Haley. He also represented former Gov. Mark Sanford in an ethics case.

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani has bowed out of representing Mr. Trump in a trial, citing his role as a possible witness. He spoke to the crowd of Trump supporters in Washington before they stormed the Capitol, resulting in five deaths.

