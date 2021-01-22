CHICAGO (AP) - A fourth person has been charged in the killing of a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who was gunned down during an attempted carjacking last month, authorities said.

Jaylen Saulsberry, of Chicago Heights, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 65-year-old Dwain Williams and was taken into custody Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport. The 19-year-old had been extradited from Pennsylvania, where the FBI arrested him this month on a separate warrant. He’s due in court Friday.

According to police, Williams left a store in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the city’s South Side on Dec. 3 when two people, at least one of whom was holding a gun, demanded the keys to his SUV. Williams, who had a concealed carry permit, pulled out his gun and exchanged fire with his assailants. He was shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Three other people, including a 15-year-old boy, had already been charged in Williams’ death. Police have not said what role Saulsberry allegedly played, but when they arrested a third suspect, they said only the suspected getaway driver was still at large.

There has been a large surge in carjackings in Chicago over the past year, with 1,440 reported in 2020 compared too just over 600 the year before.

