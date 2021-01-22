Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, took a jab at President Biden’s silence on violent protests Wednesday that included attacks on police and federal buildings in Portland and Seattle.

“I’m waiting for Pres Biden to condemn violence/looting/arson last two days in Oregon & Washington state,” Mr. Grassley said in a Thursday tweet.

His comment came as a pointed reminder that the White House has yet to comment on the post-inauguration unrest, which saw protest crowds touting Antifa and Black Lives Matter slogans vandalize the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland and break windows at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse in Seattle.

Black-clad vandals carrying batons and umbrellas as shields also targeted businesses in the Pike Place Market in Seattle, as shown on KOMO-TV video, breaking windows at the original Starbucks.

The Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters was vandalized Wednesday by a black-clad mob that broke windows, set fire to dumpsters and spray-painted anti-Biden messages as well as common Antifa graffiti such as “ACAB” and the anarchist “A.”

Portland police made 15 arrests on charges that included rioting, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, and attacking or attempting to attack police. Seattle police made three arrests, including one for assaulting an officer.

Pro-business groups in Seattle issued a statement condemning the “violence and destruction in downtown,” and called on Seattle officials to “immediately denounce these extremists.”

“Public officials must send a strong message that assaults, hate speech and property crime aren’t welcome in Seattle and those who take part will be held accountable,” said the statement by Visit Seattle, the Downtown Seattle Association and other groups.

