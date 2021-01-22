Senators will be sworn in as impeachment jurors next Tuesday, but the actual trial on former President Donald Trump won’t begin until the week of Feb. 8, the chamber’s top Democrat said Friday.

The article of impeachment will be presented to the Senate Monday night, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said. That triggers the start of the trial, and senators, who sit as a jury, will be sworn in the next day.

But actual arguments will be put off for nearly two weeks, to give the Senate a chance to move ahead on some of President Biden’s Cabinet picks.

“We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us, but healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability,” Mr. Schumer said.

He announced the timing after extensive negotiations with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Without an agreement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to send the impeachment article over on Monday would have derailed the Senate, sending it into an immediate trial.

Mr. McConnell had proposed a somewhat longer timeframe, but his spokesman said the deal Mr. Schumer announced was good enough.

“Especially given the fast and minimal process in the House, Republicans set out to ensure the Senate’s next steps will respect former President Trump’s rights and due process, the institution of the Senate, and the office of the presidency. That goal has been achieved,” said McConnell spokesman Doug Andres.

