President Biden is planning to take executive action on Friday designed to expand the collective bargaining power of the federal workforce and make it harder to fire certain civil servants.

Mr. Biden plans to revoke a trio of executive orders from former President Trump that put restrictions on the timeline for federal employees to course-correct poor performance and curtailed their ability to pursue grievances on official time.

Mr. Biden also plans to eliminate an order from Mr. Trump that made it easier to fire certain civil servants.

All of those efforts under Mr. Trump had been challenged in the courts.

Mr. Biden also plans to direct his administration to figure out how he can make federal contractors pay a $15-per-hour minimum wage and provide emergency paid leave to workers.

The White House said Friday that the federal workforce had been “undermined and demoralized” under Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden is also planning to take executive action to boost emergency government food benefits, get direct checks to Americans who never received the first round of payments and prod the Labor Department to allow people who refuse to work over public health concerns to collect unemployment benefits.

Mr. Biden rolled out a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package last week that includes direct aid to individuals, states, localities, and businesses.

Congressional Republicans have already signaled they’re not going to go along with the plan.

They’ve been outspoken in their opposition to Mr. Biden’s proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, saying that struggling small businesses won’t be able to afford it.

