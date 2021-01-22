The U.S. is administering nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day, placing President Biden on track to meet his 100-day goal of 100 million shots but heaping pressure on the White House to speed the effort as the death toll mounts and newly eligible Americans clamor to roll up their sleeves.

Scientists say 70%-75% of the U.S. population needs to be inoculated to bring the virus to manageable levels. That translates to roughly 240 million people, or 480 million doses with available two-shot vaccines — a schedule that would take until next year under the current pace.

“We need to be setting our sights higher,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrics professor at the University of Pennsylvania and member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel.

An average of 939,973 doses were administered per day over the last week, according to a Bloomberg News tracker, as states expand eligibility to American seniors.

Congressional Republicans are poking Mr. Biden, saying former President Trump put the Democrat in a position to meet his pledge from the get-go and that he should find ways to double his goal — particularly since a growing share of available shots will be devoted to second doses, rather than expanding the number of people getting initial protection.

The Biden team said it believes 100 million shots in 100 days remains a worthy goal. It is touting a “wartime” posture that uses the Defense Production Act to compel manufacturing of needed supplies for the vaccines, alongside things like tests and protective equipment.

The DPA “has been invoked, the processes are ongoing,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

The White House gave at least one firm example in its first days. It plans to procure more “low dead-volume” syringes, which are better are drawing a sixth dose — instead of just five — from Pfizer/BioNTech’s multi-dose vials.

“The current Biden administration plan is focused on scaling up production of personal protective equipment and prioritizing needed supplies to FDA approved vaccine manufacturers,” said Brook Baker, a law professor at Northeastern University who tracks the issue. “The vaccine side of the plan is quite limited in ambition. It is focused on ameliorating immediate component and equipment shortages and eliminating certain supply bottlenecks, but regrettably is not focused on truly expanding supply capacity.”

Experts said Mr. Biden does have some authority to build out production facilities or repurpose production capabilities from other suppliers. It wouldn’t be easy, however, given the time it would take to revamp infrastructure and transfer know-how.

Some of the drugmakers who can do this kind of work are developing their own versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, which may prove beneficial in the long run.

Reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus have dropped in recent days, to around 200,000 per day instead of 250,00 earlier in the month. Hospitalizations are declining, too, but scientists are worried about fast-spreading variants detected in the U.K. and South Africa, saying the problem could surge again after a post-holiday lull.

The disease is still claiming 3,000 lives per day in the U.S., and states are trying to expand the categories of people who are immunized but worried they’ll run out of supply if they over-promise.

Ms. Psaki said the administration is working with states such as New York, which fears a multi-day gap in vaccination efforts as supply dries up. It’s unclear if the new administration can squeeze more doses out of vaccine makers that are up and running, given global demands and the fact that both companies say they’re running at full capacity.

Makers of both FDA-approved vaccines — Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna — say they’re doing everything they can and raised overall expectations for global supply by the end of 2021. But they haven’t revealed many specifics beyond a recommitment to their contractual obligations in the U.S., with each committing to supply 100 million doses by the end of March and 100 million more by the end of June.

“We remain committed to partnering with the Biden administration to deliver our vaccine to the American people as quickly as possible,” the company said.

“Because of the urgent need to vaccinate more people, we’re already making process improvements, expanding our manufacturing facilities and adding more suppliers and contract manufacturers to our supply chain,” Pfizer said.

Pfizer said those efforts, combined with regulatory approval of drawing six doses from vials instead of five, will help it deliver 2 billion doses to the world supply by the end of this year — up from 1.3 billion doses.

Moderna said it is not sharing weekly or monthly production estimates, but “we continue to be on track with our expectations of delivering 100 million doses of vaccine by the end of Q1, and 200 million doses by the end of Q2.”

“Production and releases are not linear and we have explained that we have been successfully scaling up our production yields over time,” the company said.

Officials involved in the rollout are eagerly awaiting trial results from Johnson & Johnson, which could seek approval of its one-dose vaccine by the end of the month.

Former FDA Commissioner Mark McClellan, who sits on J&J’s board, said approval of the shots would be a game-changer “if the clinical trial works out.”

“I do know that J&J is making a very large supply, going all out with its production, both here in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world, with the goal of having perhaps enough vaccines for 100 million Americans by spring, by this April or so,” he told CNBC.

