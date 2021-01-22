Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Friday she will remain in the Republican Party, refuting speculation that she might switch to the Democrats following her criticisms of former President Donald Trump

Mrs. Murkowski , who faces reelection next year, answered “yes” when asked if she will stay with the GOP in the current evenly divided Senate.

“I can be very discouraged at times about things that go on in my own caucus, in my own party,” she said. “I think every member feels that. But I have absolutely no desire to move over to the Democratic side of the aisle. I can’t be somebody that I’m not.”

After the riot by Trump supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Mrs. Murkowski had called on Mr. Trump to resign.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.