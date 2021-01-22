New Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived at the Pentagon on Friday, soon after his confirmation vote in the Senate.

Secretary Austin was met at the Pentagon‘s River Entrance by Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He stopped for a moment at the entrance steps but did not take any questions from the Pentagon reporters.

“Thanks for coming. See you around the campus,” Mr. Austin said just before walking into the building. His first order of business was to be an administrative swearing into office followed by a series of meetings and briefings by Pentagon officials.

President Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Defense required a waiver from Congress because he was an Army general who retired fewer than seven years ago.

