PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Wilsonville man is accused of killing his 91-year-old stepfather at the victim’s Washington County home.

Jacob Nebeker was arrested at the scene Friday and is being held in jail without bail on a second-degree murder charge, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. It wasn’t immediately known if Nebeker has a lawyer to comment on his case.

He is suspected of killing Gilbert Gutjahr.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Gutjahr’s home in the Bethany area close to 1 a.m. Friday, after a woman called 911 and said a man at the home had been killed by a family member.

Officers found Gutjahr injured inside. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not release the circumstances that led up to the killing.

Court officials have not yet set an arraignment date for Nebeker.

