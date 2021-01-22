ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man authorities accuse of leading St. Louis County police on a deadly chase earlier this week has been charged with murder and other counts.

Ron Bailey, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said Bailey was driving a stolen car that was also suspected in an earlier shooting when police attempted to pull him over on Wednesday. Bailey instead fled, reaching speeds of 100 mph (161 kph) before crashing into another car, killing its driver, police said.

A passenger in the other car, as well as a passenger in Bailey’s car, were critically injured. Bailey was not injured.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from where police initially attempted to pull the car over.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.