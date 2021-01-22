MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police are investigating two homicides that happened on the city’s North Side about six hours apart.

A man was found stabbed inside a residence about 4 a.m. Friday, according to police. First responders took the man to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he later died.

Police spokesman John Elder said no arrests have been made. The man has not been identified.

About 6 hours earlier, police responded to a call about a shooting inside a home. When officer arrived about 10 p.m. they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Elder said.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene and one person was arrested, Elder said. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators were working to determine what led up to the shooting, but Elder said there is no apparent threat to public safety.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.