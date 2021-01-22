Mike Lindell, the founder and face of the My Pillow bedding company, begged Dominion Voting Systems on Thursday to sue him already over claims he made about its role in the presidential election.

“Please, Dominion. Please sue me,” Mr. Lindell said during a TV interview, adding litigation will lead to “dispositions and so on” that he believes will corroborate his claims of election fraud.

Mr. Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Trump, has been among his most recognizable allies to boost discredited claims and conspiracy theories blaming Dominion for his election loss.

Defamation lawyers for Dominion, which makes voting equipment used in most states, sent Mr. Lindell a letter last month notifying him that litigation was imminent and to preserve related documents.

“Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion,” the lawyers wrote.

The letter from Dominion’s lawyers to Mr. Lindell is dated Dec. 23, but it only came to light earlier this week, nearly a month later.

“It sounded almost like a mafia thing,” Mr. Lindell said about the letter during an interview released Thursday by the One America News Network.

“They dropped that letter four days ago, like it’s going to scare me,” Mr. Lindell scoffed.

A message requesting comment from Dominion was not immediately answered.

Dominion found itself at the center of various conspiracy theories after President Biden defeated Mr. Trump in November’s election and the latter’s supporters looked for alternative explanations.

Mr. Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday as a result of winning the presidential election. Mr. Trump and his supporters had mounted several legal challenges to prevent the transfer of power, but none of their serious allegations of rampant election fraud were accepted in court or corroborated.

Sidney Powell, a lawyer close to Mr. Trump, was sued earlier this month by Dominion for defamation for her part in pushing claims about the company, which is seeking more than a billion dollars in damages.

Mr. Lindell, 59, was photographed at the White House last Friday, Mr. Trump‘s final one as president, carrying notes about the Insurrection Act and martial law. Stores began dropping My Pillow soon after.

