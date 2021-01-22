Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Friday to block President Biden’s new order halting almost all deportations for the next hundred days, accusing the new administration of overstepping executive powers.

“Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” said Mr. Paxton, a Republican.

Mr. Biden’s deportation pause was one of his marquee campaign promises. In his new order this week, he called for a review of deportations and said the pause would create the space to do that.

The move was widely cheered by immigration activists who said it would help reverse what they called an overzealous deportation machine directed by the previous administration.

But security experts warned it would invite a new surge of migrants and sent the wrong signal to those already living here illegally.

The Center for Immigration Studies estimated that it carved out 85% of illegal immigrants from being ousted, including those who have a final order of removal and have exhausted their appeals and have no right to remain.

Mr. Paxton’s lawsuit is one of what’s likely to be a stream of litigation against Mr. Biden’s early moves.

President Trump faced a similar swarm of lawsuits from Democrat-led states during his term, particularly on immigration matters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.