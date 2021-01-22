The White House is requesting a “comprehensive threat assessment” on the risks posed by domestic violent extremism in the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

“The rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Ms. Psaki said President Biden is tasking Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, in concert with the FBI and homeland security, with developing a threat assessment on domestic violent extremism.

Ms. Psaki also said the National Security Council will be tasked with developing ways to counter extremism and that there will be a coordinated effort among other parts of the federal government.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.