BOSTON (AP) - One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in Boston, police said.

Police were called to the area of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 12:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times, Boston police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release her name.

Boston police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s homicide detectives.

