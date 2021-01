MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 2-year-old boy was recovering Saturday after he possibly shot himself in Milwaukee.

Police said the boy was in his father’s care when the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Friday. The man has been arrested.

The boy is at a hospital where he is in stable condition. Police are still investigating.

