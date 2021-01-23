UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) - Two Maryland teenagers charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old returned to the crime scene as police were investigating and shot at an officer, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a shooting about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in Langley Park.

They found 16-year-old Angel Villatoro of Hyattsville in a vacant apartment. He died at the scene.

About two hours later, an officer who was inside the apartment heard a noise and realized there were people outside of a back bedroom window, authorities said.

Officials said the officer identified himself as a police officer and then heard the people outside yelling “anti-police” statements at him. Someone then reached through the window and fired a shot that narrowly missed the officer, police said.

Fellow officers outside of the apartment building pursued the shooting suspects on foot and arrested 17-year-old Nelson Sanchez Perez and 19-year-old Joshua Jurado.

Detectives believe Sanchez Perez and Jurado initially fled the murder scene before returning and shooting at the officer.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in Villatoro’s death. Charges involving the attempted murder of the officer are pending.

Sanchez Perez is charged as an adult.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.