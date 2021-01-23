Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer who led several failed bids to overturn the recent presidential election, announced the formation Saturday of a political action committee, Restore the Republic.

Ms. Powell said in a statement that she co-founded the group with Mike Lindell, the CEO of the My Pillow bedding company recently beleaguered as a result of his own fervor for former President Trump.

Federal Election Commission records show Restore the Republic filed a statement of organization form on Friday via Jesse Binnall, another pro-Trump lawyer who has previously worked with Ms. Powell.

The super PAC “will be dedicated to supporting candidates who will fight vigorously for our Constitutional rights, freedom of speech and the sacred right of free and fair elections,” Ms. Powell said.

“The PAC will promote candidates who fight for truth and the Rule of Law, and we will strenuously oppose any candidate who discards the Constitution for his own short term or political gain—regardless of her party,” Ms. Powell said on the social media service Telegram where she announced the group’s formation.

Telegram’s main rival, Twitter, banned Ms. Powell from its platform earlier this month.

Ms. Powell, a former federal prosecutor, recently gained prominence for pursuing several failed lawsuits that aimed to overturn the presidential election to let Mr. Trump remain in office despite losing.

Among the arguments unsuccessfully made by Ms. Powell were various discredited conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems, a company that manufactured voting machines used in the recent election.

Dominion has since filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Ms. Powell. Dominion has also threatened to sue Mr. Lindell, who has made unfounded claims about the company as recently as this week.

“Please, Dominion. Please sue me,” Mr. Lindell said during a TV interview Thursday, explaining that he believes initiating legal action will allow purported evidence of election fraud to emerged.

Mr. Lindell made waves the previous week upon being spotted bringing notes about the Insurrection Act and martial law to a meeting at the White House on one of the last days of Mr. Trump‘s presidency.

Several major retailers stopped carrying My Pillow products afterward. Martial law was not declared, and Mr. Trump was succeeded on Wednesday by President Biden, the decisive winner of November’s race.

Despite no court in the country finding evidence of purported fraud affecting the 2020 presidential election, Ms. Powell suggested in the statement that she still believes Mr. Biden did not legitimately win.

“Eighty million people were just disenfranchised by the inauguration of a President not elected by lawful votes,” Ms. Powell said. “The Democrats abandoned their base and the Republicans betrayed theirs.”

Mr. Lindell did not immediately respond to an email inquiring about his involvement with the super PAC.

