Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said in an interview airing Sunday that the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Biden could end up being a “super spreader” event.

“It could be — when you bring 30,000 people together where you know that they’re most likely to have asymptomatic infections and you haven’t prescreened, pre-tested, [and] serially tested all of these troops,” Dr. Birx told CBS’ “Face the Nation.

“These are dedicated troops,” she said. “They’re going to do their mission. I can promise you that they will sacrifice their own health to do their mission.”

There were about 26,000 National Guard members on hand for the Biden inauguration, a precaution following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

More than 100 National Guard members and dozens of U.S. Capitol police reportedly have tested positive for the coronavirus since Jan. 6.

Other than the heightened security, attendance for the inauguration was intentionally limited due to COVID-19.

