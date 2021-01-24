President Biden on Monday plans to impose new restrictions on people traveling to the U.S. who have recently been in South Africa and reimpose travel restrictions covering much of Europe and Brazil that former President Trump had moved to lift.

The new ban on travel by most non-U.S. citizens from South Africa is intended to mitigate the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.

“We are adding South Africa to the restricted list because of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond South Africa,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Reuters, which first reported the news.

Last week, Mr. Trump issued an order that lifted coronavirus-related travel restrictions for Brazil and Europe starting on Jan. 26. Mr. Biden’s team had already indicated that they would swiftly reimpose those restrictions.

