Sen. Mitt Romney said Sunday that the Senate doesn’t need to punish fellow Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri for objecting to the 2020 election results, saying history will judge who was complicit in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I think history will provide a measure of judgment with regards to those that continue[d] to spread the lie that the president began with, as well as the voters in our respective communities,” the Utah Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I don’t think the Senate needs to take action.”

“After all, there were thousands upon thousands of people who continued to spread the idea that the election had been stolen,” Mr. Romney said.

Mr. Cruz and Mr. Hawley objected to the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6. Without support from a U.S. senator, the House objections to the election results would have died quickly, as they did for several other states.

Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Mr. Cruz and Mr. Hawley last week, saying the senators “lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely” by continuing with the objections after the Capitol was attacked.

