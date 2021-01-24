ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Two people are dead after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque, according to police.

They said the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers reported finding a man dead on the scene near an Interstate 40 overpass and another person wounded.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital and later died.

No information was immediately released about the two victims.

Police said homicide detectives were conducting interviews Sunday and canvassing the area.

Investigators said it’s unclear what led to the shooting and there was no word on any suspects in the fatal shootings.

