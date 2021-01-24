BOSTON (AP) - A man shot in Boston earlier this month has died, police said Sunday.

Lance Norwood, 22, of the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, was shot at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 6 and died Thursday, police said in a statement posted on the department’s website.

Officers reponding to a call about a person shot on Morton Street in Dorchester found Norwood suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced. Boston police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

