READING, Pa. (AP) - A man fleeing police in eastern Pennsylvania after a shoplifting report went into the water of a nearby flooded quarry, disappeared and was found dead a day later, authorities said.

Police in Muhlenberg Township said the suspect ran from officers investigating a shoplifting report Friday morning at a Target store. He got into the fenced-off former Berks Products Quarry in the township and went missing in the frigid water, police said. A search was called off Friday evening due to darkness.

The Berks County coroner’s office said the body of 23-year-old Joshua Fontanez-Rodriguez of Minersville was recovered by divers shortly after noon Saturday. Acting Coroner John Hollenbach said an autopsy is slated Monday at Reading Hospital.

