Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to announce on Monday that she’s running for governor of Arkansas in 2022, according to people familiar with her plans.

Mrs. Sanders, a conservative who served two years as press secretary to former President Donald Trump, is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Her bid for governor has been long anticipated, with backing from Mr. Trump, who encouraged her to run when she left the White House in the summer of 2019.

Current Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is term-limited.

Her announcement will be released in a video, the Washington Post first reported on Sunday.

