Senate Majority Whip Richard Durbin said Sunday that Democrats need to consider nuking the 60-vote filibuster threshold for most legislation if Republicans don’t give President Biden what he wants.

“If this filibuster has now become so common in the Senate that we can’t act, that we just sit there helpless, shame on us,” the Illinois Democrat said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Of course, we should consider a change in [the] rule under those circumstances. But let’s see if we can initiate a real bipartisan dialogue and get something done.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky are still haggling over how to organize the 50-50 split Senate, in large part because of how Democrats plan to handle the legislative filibuster.

