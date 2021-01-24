Sen. Mike Rounds, South Dakota Republican, said Sunday that the impeachment of former President Donald Trump is a “moot point” and that lawmakers should move on to other business.

“I think it’s a moot point. He is a former president,” Mr. Rounds said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He said from a constitutional perspective, it’s questionable whether lawmakers can pursue the impeachment of a former president.

“For right now, I think there are other things that we’d rather be working on instead,” he said. “I know that the Biden administration would love to have more of their Cabinet in place … we should allow this president the opportunity to form his Cabinet and to get that in place as quickly as possible.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, said on “Fox News Sunday” that he’s withholding judgment on the merits of the case against Mr. Trump but that it does not appear the Constitution bars the impeachment of a former president.

Mr. Romney was the only congressional Republican to vote for an article of impeachment against Mr. Trump for the former president’s role in allegedly strong-arming Ukraine into digging up dirt on now-President Biden.

The Democrat-led House voted to impeach Mr. Trump on Jan. 13 for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Arguments in the Senate impeachment trial are set to start the week of Feb. 8.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.