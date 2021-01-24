Sen. Tom Cotton said Sunday that all bets are off for how many illegal immigrants will try to enter the United States in light of President Biden’s early actions on immigration.

“Joe Biden basically announced to the entire world that it’s ‘olly olly oxen free’ at our border,” the Arkansas Republican said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Mr. Cotton cited Mr. Biden’s halt of new construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and his push to roll back a policy that allows border authorities to make illegal immigrants wait in Mexico as their cases are being heard.

“Now we’re going to see yet another surge at the border,” he said. “You already see some caravans coming through central America. I suspect they’re going to get much larger very soon.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Friday to try to block Mr. Biden’s new halt of most deportations for the next 100 days.

