The Biden administration is moving ahead with plans to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, reviving an effort started by former President Barack Obama and stopped by former President Donald Trump.

The Treasury Department “is taking steps to resume efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the front of the new $20 notes,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

She said it’s important that the faces on U.S. currency reflect “the history and diversity of our country.”

“We’re exploring ways to speed up that effort,” Ms. Psaki said.

Tubman was an abolitionist who had been born into slavery. President Andrew Jackson, a hero of Mr. Trump, is featured on the $20 bill.

