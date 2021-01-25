President Biden on Monday signed an executive order to remove restrictions on transgender Americans joining the military, reversing a controversial Trump-era Pentagon policy.

Mr. Biden‘s order comes just days after new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who has expressed support for reversing the transgender policy, assumed control at the Pentagon. The move was long expected to be one of Mr. Biden‘s first executive orders.

“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity,” the White House said in a fact sheet laying out the new policy. “This question of how to enable all qualified Americans to serve in the military is easily answered by recognizing our core values. America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive.”

“The military is no exception,” the White House said. “Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”

Mr. Biden‘s order directs Mr. Austin and the Department of Homeland Security — which oversees the U.S. Coast Guard — to implement the order. Specifically, the directive “prohibits Involuntary separations, discharges, and denials of reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity or under circumstances relating to gender identity.”

