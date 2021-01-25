The Chinese government’s sanctions against 28 former Trump administration officials also served as a warning to the Biden White House: Cross us and forget about doing business with China after you leave office.

Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute distinguished senior fellow, said Sunday that the Chinese foreign ministry’s decision to bar former administration figures from traveling to or doing business with China should also be interpreted as a signal to President Biden.

“[C]learly what China’s trying to do is not only slap people on the way out the door, but it’s also sending a message to the Biden team that if you cross us, we will deny you lucrative business opportunities once you leave office,” Mr. Chang said on Fox News.

The Trump officials affected by the sanctions, announced moments after Mr. Biden was sworn in Wednesday, include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former trade adviser Peter Navarro and former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

Emily Horne, Biden National Security Council spokesperson, criticized the sanctions as “unproductive and ironic” in a statement last week to Reuters, adding that Mr. Biden “looks forward to working with the leaders of both parties to put the United States in a position to beat China.”

Mr. Chang praised the administration’s statement. “I probably would have added ‘vindictive and petty,’ but it was really good for the Biden team to comment on this so quickly,” he said.

#China’s communists, slapping former #Trump officials with meaninglessness sanctions, show they can be petty and vindictive as well as arrogant and evil. #CCP @EricShawnTV https://t.co/gSye3dWkwn — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) January 24, 2021

The Chinese foreign ministry said last week that the 28 Trump officials “planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves, which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations.”

“These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China,” a spokesperson told the state-run media outlet Xinhua News.

