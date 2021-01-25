Nearly 140 police officers were injured when a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month to stop lawmakers from cementing President Biden’s election victory, the Justice Department said in a court filing Monday.

The department said 81 officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and 58 Washington Metropolitan Police officers were assaulted during the Jan. 6 riot.

It is the first time authorities have given an exact count of law enforcement injuries arising from the assault.

Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher by rioters. He returned to his division office and then collapsed.

Officer Sicknick was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A Connecticut man was arrested last week after prosecutors said he used a riot shield to pin one police officer against the door, while protesters pummeled the officer. He is charged with assaulting an officer.

