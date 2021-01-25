The Justice Department inspector general said Monday that he has opened a probe into whether top department officials plotted with former President Trump to undo the results of the 2020 election.

The investigation was announced just days after a bombshell report that Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced Mr. Trump to fire then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and use the department to change Georgia’s election results. The New York Times first reported allegations of Mr. Clark’s efforts.

Investigators will review “all relevant allegations,” that any former or current department official “engaged in improper attempt to have the DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said in a statement that he announced the investigation to “reassure the public.”

Mr. Clark reportedly met with Mr. Trump earlier this month and even went so far as to tell Mr. Rosen after the meeting that he would replace him. Then, Mr. Clark would use the full weight of the Justice Department to block Congress from certifying the election results in favor of President Biden.

Mr. Rosen demanded to hear the news straight from Mr. Trump and arranged a meeting with the president on Jan. 3. That was the same day as Mr. Trump’s controversial phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In that call, Mr. Trump pressured the state official to find enough votes to declare him the winner in Georgia.

