Dominion Voting Systems sued former President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani for defamation on Monday.

The company, which provided voting machines to about two-dozen states, claimed Mr. Giuliani made a number of false statements about its conduct during the November elections, accusing Dominion of wrongdoing.

The company said Mr. Giuliani made those accusations while knowing they were false.

The lawsuit pointed to a court case in Pennsylvania, challenging the inability to review mail-in ballots, where Mr. Giuliani told the judge the Trump campaign was not contesting fraud.

“Although he was unwilling to make false fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the ‘Big Lie,’ which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” Dominion’s lawsuit read.

The company said in legal documents that Mr. Giuliani peddled false claims that the election was fixed, but recounts have shown Dominion machines accurately counted votes in the November election.

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight,” the complaint adds.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, and Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

A spokesperson for Mr. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A similar lawsuit was filed against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

Ms. Powell argued in federal court filings in the state of Georgia, Michigan and Arizona that the company had ties to software developed by the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez in order to “steal” elections.

Her lawsuit alleged the company’s machines could be connected to the internet in violation of election laws.

L. Lin Wood, who is also a pro-Trump lawyer that’s worked with Ms. Powell is representing her.

He called the defamation lawsuit by Dominion a move “to censor speech or try to intimidate people from telling the truth.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.