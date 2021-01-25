Joe Biden had the Office of the President-Elect; now Donald Trump has the Office of the Former President.
According to a report Monday in the Hill, Mr. Trump established the office in Palm Beach County, Florida, where his Mar-A-Lago estate is located.
The office gives the ex-president a formal vehicle to coordinate future public appearances, statements and official activities. The office might be especially valuable since he is banned from the social-media outlets he had used to great effect while president.
“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” a press release from the new office said.
In part because of the social-media bans, Mr. Trump has largely been silent about his post-presidency plans, though he has been reported to be interested in forming a third party and in assisting primary challenges to GOP lawmakers who backed his impeachment or otherwise crossed him.
