Joe Biden had the Office of the President-Elect; now Donald Trump has the Office of the Former President.

Mr. Trump established the office in Palm Beach County, Florida, where his Mar-A-Lago estate is located to “carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” a press release from the new office said.

The office gives the ex-president a formal vehicle to coordinate future public appearances, statements and official activities. The office might be especially valuable since he is banned from the social-media outlets he had used to great effect while president.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” the press release said.

In part because of the social-media bans, Mr. Trump has largely been silent about his post-presidency plans, though he has been reported to be interested in forming a third party and in assisting primary challenges to GOP lawmakers who backed his impeachment or otherwise crossed him.

