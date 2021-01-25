Federal investigators are probing threats against several U.S. lawmakers ahead of former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, according to a report Monday.



Authorities are looking at threats made in Internet chat rooms and online message boards that have popped up in recent days, sources told The Associated Press.



The threats vary in terms of credibility and specifics, include plans to harm members of Congress and travel to the Capitol while the trial is going on, the AP reported.



Spokespeople for the Secret Service and FBI did immediately not respond to requests for comment by The Washington Times.



Mr. Trump was impeached by the House earlier this month, accused of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate trial is slated to begin on Feb. 8.



The deadly riot resulted in more than 25,000 National Guard troops deployed to Washington ahead of President Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, but no violence emerged during the event.



Roughly 7,000 troops are expected to remain in the city through mid-March as the city fears more violence connected to the impeachment trial.

