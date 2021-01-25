House impeachment managers delivered the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, charging former President Donald Trump with inciting violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The move formally kicks off the second trial of Mr. Trump, which is set to take place the week of Feb. 8.

The Senate will swear-in the senators as jurors on Tuesday and Mr. Trump will receive a summons, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, announced Monday on the chamber floor.

Mr. Trump’s legal team will have two weeks to prepare his defense.

“Donald John Trump, president of the United States is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat. “Article I, incitement of insurrection.”

The article of impeachment was presented by Mr. Raskin, who is acting as the lead impeachment manager, or prosecutor. He was joined by eight fellow impeachment managers, who walked through the Capitol Rotunda and National Statuary Hall to the upper chamber.

The House team included Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Diana DeGette of Colorado, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Eric Swalwell of California, Ted Lieu of California, Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania and Joe Neguse of Colorado.

“Proud of you guys,” Mr. Raskin told his colleagues before they presented the article.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat, will preside over the impeachment trial since Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. only presides over impeachment trials of sitting presidents.

Mr. Leahy took photographs in the Capitol Rotunda before the impeachment managers made the formal walk to the upper chamber.

The House voted to impeach Mr. Trump on Jan. 13, one week after pro-Trump supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol, causing lawmakers to be locked down in a safe area.

They interrupted a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results in favor of President Biden, after Mr. Trump repeatedly claimed the election was stolen.

Five people died following the uprising.

Ten Republicans joined House Democrats in voting to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the violence, but the article of impeachment wasn’t formally walked across the Capitol from the House chamber to the Senate until 12 days after the vote and five days after Mr. Trump officially left office.

